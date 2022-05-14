Good Life Advisors LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $88.88. 2,303,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $117.49.
