Good Life Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,710,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RTM traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.14. 14,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,945. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.88 and a fifty-two week high of $192.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.