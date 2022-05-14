Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 2,849 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after acquiring an additional 320,030 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after acquiring an additional 232,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,712,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. 625,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,894. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

