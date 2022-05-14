Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 85,272 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1,239.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,248 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,036 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $177,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,437.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,540 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,411,000 after acquiring an additional 279,271 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,187. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.