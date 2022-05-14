Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 38,053 Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBTP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 137.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000.

PBTP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,501 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $24.98.

