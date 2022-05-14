Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $102.91. 6,549,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,579. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

