Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 333,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Digital by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 282,177 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MARA traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 15,326,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,586,011. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 40.00.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

