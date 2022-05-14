Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 2,836 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.42. 32,770,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,547,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

