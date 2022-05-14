Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 566 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after acquiring an additional 753,750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $6.35 on Friday, reaching $211.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,712. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.98 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.49 and a 200-day moving average of $238.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

