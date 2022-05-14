GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -222.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 65.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,804,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 41,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

