Gravity Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $530.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $536,771.20 and $530.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00537258 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,406.29 or 2.05563171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

