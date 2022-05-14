Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.