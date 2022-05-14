Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the April 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of GRAY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 67,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,859. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $17.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.