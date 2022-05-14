Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

