Great Portland Estates’ (GPE) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.40) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Portland Estates to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.62) to GBX 900 ($11.10) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

LON:GPE traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 670.50 ($8.27). The company had a trading volume of 123,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 694.42. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 608 ($7.50) and a one year high of GBX 810.50 ($9.99). The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

