Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives $25.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,926 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $3,583,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRBK opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.