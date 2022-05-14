Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlane by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 1,023,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.34. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

