Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$3.15 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 10,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.