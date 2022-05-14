GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the April 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GERS remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 4,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. GreenShift has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get GreenShift alerts:

GreenShift Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.