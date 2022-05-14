GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the April 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GERS remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 4,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. GreenShift has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
GreenShift Company Profile (Get Rating)
