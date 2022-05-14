Gridcoin Market Cap Achieves $2.36 Million (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $23,953.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.
About Gridcoin
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 439,455,977 coins and its circulating supply is 408,802,945 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
