Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stake Trimmed by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,472 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Grocery Outlet worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 588.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,652 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,536 shares of company stock worth $6,017,470 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

GO stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,004. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

