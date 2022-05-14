Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ GO opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,536 shares of company stock worth $6,017,470. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after buying an additional 62,139 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,967,000 after purchasing an additional 194,822 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.