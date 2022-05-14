Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 306929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$51.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 11.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38.

Get Group Ten Metals alerts:

About Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its flagship asset is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group Ten Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Ten Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.