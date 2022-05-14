GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $289.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.50 and a beta of 2.84.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,001 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,683,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 639,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 508,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 681,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 429,204 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

