Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Plans Dividend Increase – $7.41 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 7.4113 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a dividend payout ratio of 1.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to earn $14.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.0%.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.48 and a 52-week high of $230.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASR. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

