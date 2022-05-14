Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.82 million. On average, analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 367,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUPV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Grupo Supervielle (Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

