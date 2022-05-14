GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,456. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

