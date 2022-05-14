Guggenheim Cuts agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $30.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AGL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

AGL stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.53 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $178,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,627 shares of company stock worth $4,146,996 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

