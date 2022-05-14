Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 8.85. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $46.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,068,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after buying an additional 497,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after buying an additional 456,977 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

