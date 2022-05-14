Halving Coin Tops One Day Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00535972 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,840.66 or 2.03311888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00035664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

