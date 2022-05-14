Handshake Hits One Day Volume of $476,164.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $33.45 million and approximately $476,164.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,717.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.36 or 0.06815850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00225019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00664732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00068583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00487734 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 490,519,574 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

