Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

HBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 21 ($0.26).

HBR opened at GBX 452.10 ($5.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.64). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 472.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 406.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

