HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.50

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 2,230 ($27.49), with a volume of 106450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,260 ($27.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,526 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,638.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.33.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.