HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.50

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 2,230 ($27.49), with a volume of 106450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,260 ($27.86).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,526 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,638.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.33.
About HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE)
Read More
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.