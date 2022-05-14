Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

