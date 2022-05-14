Hathor Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.70 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 49.8% against the dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $36.70 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 906,723,696 coins and its circulating supply is 230,778,696 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

