HC Wainwright Lowers X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target to $8.50

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of XFOR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. 173,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,404. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

