Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCAT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,286 shares of company stock valued at $934,979. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

