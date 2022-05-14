Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Short Interest Up 68.1% in April

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the April 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,894,000 after acquiring an additional 573,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,792,000 after acquiring an additional 627,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HTA opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 309.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

