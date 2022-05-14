Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLAN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76. The company has a market cap of $188.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.68. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

