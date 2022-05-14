Hegic Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $686,597.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 40.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

