HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Announces Dividend of $0.34

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3371 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

HDELY opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($71.58) to €67.00 ($70.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.89) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($63.16) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

