Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 6,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 726,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Heliogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Heliogen Company Profile (NYSE:HLGN)
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
