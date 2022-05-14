Hellenic Coin Market Capitalization Hits $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00224833 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.