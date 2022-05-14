Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) & BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) and BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and BIMI International Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herbalife Nutrition 7.06% -33.49% 15.98% BIMI International Medical -129.19% -138.12% -65.47%

Herbalife Nutrition has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIMI International Medical has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Herbalife Nutrition and BIMI International Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herbalife Nutrition 0 2 3 0 2.60 BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus price target of $36.80, suggesting a potential upside of 55.08%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than BIMI International Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and BIMI International Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herbalife Nutrition $5.80 billion 0.44 $447.20 million $3.73 6.36 BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.26 -$34.99 million N/A N/A

Herbalife Nutrition has higher revenue and earnings than BIMI International Medical.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats BIMI International Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which comprise functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products, including N-R-G tea and energy drink products. The company also provides literature, promotional, and other materials that comprise start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. It offers its products through independent service providers and sales representatives, as well as through company-operated retail platforms. The company was formerly known as Herbalife Ltd. and changed its name to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in April 2018. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About BIMI International Medical (Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name. The company also provides IT research and development services. It sells its medicine and other healthcare products to customers through its directly owned stores. The company was formerly known as BOQI International Medical Inc. and changed its name to BIMI International Medical Inc. in June 2021. BIMI International Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

