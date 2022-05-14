Hertz Network (HTZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,842.00

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Hertz Network has a market cap of $292,949.48 and approximately $7,842.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00532581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037958 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,288.50 or 2.06444809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

