Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Raised by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for about 1.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,902 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 156,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 484,951 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 7,308,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,849,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.