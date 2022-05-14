Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Hibbett worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Hibbett by 58.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hibbett by 67.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $595.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. Benchmark cut their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

