HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 573,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,211,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after buying an additional 68,222 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $203.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.10 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

