HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Mosaic worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 68.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,293,000 after buying an additional 912,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after buying an additional 710,079 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,311,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after buying an additional 655,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after buying an additional 561,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,640. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

