HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $113.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

